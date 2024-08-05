Mayor Kleis Lays Out 20th and Final Budget Proposal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis presented his preliminary budget for 2025 to the City Council on Monday night.

This is Kleis's 20th and final budget because he is not seeking re-election in November.

The preliminary tax levy for 2025 is just over $39.5 million, compared to $39.3 million this year. The city will have about $200,000 in tax levy growth in 2025.

Kleis says his preliminary budget calls for a flat tax rate and no fee increases.

Kleis's total Government Funds budget proposal is $89.8 million in 2025, up from $87.8 million in 2024, so it is an increase of $2 million, or 2.31 percent.

The budget's biggest increase is in public safety, which would increase funding by $1.9 million. Fifty-two percent of the city's budget goes to public safety.

Get our free mobile app

The budget's biggest decrease would be in Park, Recreation, and Library which would decrease funding by $1.2 million. Community Development would be cut by $900,000.

The 2025 infrastructure investments total $42 million. From calendar year 2021 through 2025 the city will have completed 80.22 miles of road construction work.

Kleis also has included an additional $1 million to go into the city's reserves.

The St. Cloud City Council has to approve the final budget for 2025 during a meeting in December.

READ RELATED ARTICLES