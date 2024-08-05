Mayor Kleis Lays Out 20th and Final Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis presented his preliminary budget for 2025 to the City Council on Monday night.
This is Kleis's 20th and final budget because he is not seeking re-election in November.
The preliminary tax levy for 2025 is just over $39.5 million, compared to $39.3 million this year. The city will have about $200,000 in tax levy growth in 2025.
Kleis says his preliminary budget calls for a flat tax rate and no fee increases.
Kleis's total Government Funds budget proposal is $89.8 million in 2025, up from $87.8 million in 2024, so it is an increase of $2 million, or 2.31 percent.
The budget's biggest increase is in public safety, which would increase funding by $1.9 million. Fifty-two percent of the city's budget goes to public safety.
The budget's biggest decrease would be in Park, Recreation, and Library which would decrease funding by $1.2 million. Community Development would be cut by $900,000.
The 2025 infrastructure investments total $42 million. From calendar year 2021 through 2025 the city will have completed 80.22 miles of road construction work.
Kleis also has included an additional $1 million to go into the city's reserves.
The St. Cloud City Council has to approve the final budget for 2025 during a meeting in December.
