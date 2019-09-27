St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking a woman for sex in the St. Cloud area. Thirty-year-old Jamar Overton gets credit for already serving just over two years in jail.

Overton pleaded guilty in August to engaging in sex trafficking and receiving profits from prostitution. The crimes date back to the spring of 2017 when he was trafficking the woman for sex. Overton also pleaded guilty to assaulting a corrections officer while being held in the Stearns County Jail on those charges.

Overton was also charged with trafficking a woman while he was in jail so he could get bail money.

Court records show he bought the woman a plane ticket to Florida in August 2017 so she could work as a prostitute and send the money to Overton. According to the criminal complaint, the woman died of an overdose while in Florida. Those charges have since been dismissed.

