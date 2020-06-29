St. Cloud Man Pulled From Lake After Suffering Medical

SAUK CENTRE -- A St. Cloud man was pulled from a Stearns County lake after falling in over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a medical emergency around 3:00 p.m. Friday on Sauk Lake near the 44000 block of Brickyard Road, just outside of Sauk Centre.

Authorities says 70-year-old Morton Tullis was working on a depth finder while fishing with his wife, when he suffered a medical and fell into the lake.

The sheriff's office says numerous Good Samaritans were able to bring him to shore and began CPR until first responders arrived.

Tullis was later taken to Sauk Centre Hospital where he later died.