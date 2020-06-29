Morton W. Tullis, 70, St. Cloud

January 15, 1950 - June 26, 2020

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Morton W. Tullis, age 70, who passed away Friday at CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date.

Morton was born January 15, 1950 in Willmar to Joyce Ardell & Lila Mae (Fleck) Tullis. He served our country in the U.S. Army for two years and in the Reserves for 27 years. Morton married Patricia Knuteson on September 4, 1969 in Reno, NV and they lived in Willmar before moving to the St. Cloud area 45 years ago. He worked as an Onsite Investigator for the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He also worked at the Willmar State Hospital. Morton was a member of Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and past commander of the U. S Army Reserves stationed at 825th in Willmar. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren. Morton was very proud of his family and his service to his country. He was kind, always helping others, and made the best cherry cokes.

Survivors include his wife, Pat of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, Trent of St. Cloud, Dana (Chris) Wenisch of Kerkhoven, and Aaron of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Rosemary Matt of Litchfield, Gary (Elizabeth) of California, Judy (Dave) Barber of Montrose, Steve of Rockford, and Joy Hammond of Rockford; and grandchildren, Noah, Katie, Aidan, Audrey, and Allison. Morton was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ron.