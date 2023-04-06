St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to November Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to a charge where he shot another man in the stomach last November.

Thirty-two-year-old Vincent McDougle has pleaded guilty to the felony discharging of a gun - endangering safety.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment in the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South on November 12th.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found the victim, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say McDougle was also at the scene and arrested without incident.

Authorities learned the victim was visiting McDougle and the men got into an argument that became physical. McDougle then pulled a gun on the victim and they struggled again. During that struggle, McDougle fired the gun and shot the man in the stomach.

McDougle will be sentenced on June 21st.

