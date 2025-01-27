St. Cloud Man Jailed After Domestic Assault and Standoff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is jailed after a domestic assault call and subsequent standoff with police Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of 12th Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. on a possible domestic assault in progress.

A woman who lives at the address said she is in a relationship with 22-year-old Demarcus Nolan Jr. The woman said during the assault Nolan threatened to kill her and then himself. Police say the victim had visible injuries from the assault.

Officers tried to make contact with Nolan who was still in the basement of the house but were unsuccessful. The victim and four children were evacuated and the SWAT team was called in to assist.

After negotiating with Nolan for approximately two hours, he surrendered and was booked into the Stearns County Jail. Nolan faces several felony charges, including 2nd-degree assault, domestic assault, and unlawful gun possession.

