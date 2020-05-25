St. Cloud Man Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash Near Kimball
KIMBALL -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a three vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. along Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Dakota Housman of St. Cloud was heading north on Highway 15, when he slowed quickly, causing a chain reaction crash.
Housman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app