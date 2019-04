MONTICELLO -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when he lost control of the car he was driving and rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 in Monticello.

Troopers say 26-year-old Mustafa Alabdrabalnabi was trying to pass another car when he lost control, went into the median and rolled.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.