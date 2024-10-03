St. Cloud Man Hurt in Early Morning Rollover
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in an early morning rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 15 in St. Cloud.
Forty-one-year-old Dustin Bakken was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle.
He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
