St. Cloud Man Hurt in Early Morning Rollover

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in an early morning rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 15 in St. Cloud.

Forty-one-year-old Dustin Bakken was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES