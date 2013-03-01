St. Cloud Man Facing Assault Charges After Alleged Knife Attack

EDITOR'S NOTE:

This story was updated on March 11, 2025 at the request of the man accused of assault. Prosecutors in the case dropped charges against the St. Cloud man in May 2014, so we've agreed to remove his name from this crime report.

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police have arrested a 26-year-old St. Cloud man for allegedly cutting another man in downtown St. Cloud.

Police say the incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. this (Friday) morning in the Park and Shop parking lot in the 600 block of 1st Street South.

The St. Cloud man is accused of using a razor blade type knife to cut the forearm of a 24-year-old Waite Park man.

The Waite Park man was treated for his injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.

The allegedly attacker is expected to be charged with 2nd degree assault.