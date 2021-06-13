St. Cloud Man Drowns in Quarry Park

WAITE PARK – A St. Cloud man drowned at central Minnesota park on Saturday night.

Authorities say Stearns County Water Patrol Staff were patrolling by Quarry Two around 8:00 p.m. when they were told 18-year-old Zakariya Aden Odowa had jumped into the quarry from the end of the floating dock but had not resurfaced.

A search via boat was unsuccessful, but a member of the dive team was able to find Odowa in around 25 feet of water and crews began life-saving efforts.

Odowa was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Waite Park Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, and Stearns/Benton County Dive Team worked together on the recovery.

Get our free mobile app