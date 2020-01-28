St. Cloud Man Charged With Choking Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with domestic assault after a woman said he choked her and bit her.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home on a report of a domestic assault. The woman caller reported that her husband had choked her that day and had assaulted her the day before.

Thirty-year-old Reinaldo Garcia Allende and the woman got into an argument Sunday and Garcia Allende allegedly grabbed her by the throat and then wrapped his arm around her neck and squeezed. She told police she struggled to breathe and before her last amount of air escaped her, she was able to say "please stop, you're going to kill me." She said he then let go.

Police arrived and noticed redness around the woman's neck and a bite mark on her shoulder from the day before. She said an argument Saturday had become physical and Garcia Allende bit her shoulder.

Garcia Allende is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and four counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

