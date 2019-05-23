St. Cloud Man Charged in April Shooting That Wounded Three

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged in an April shooting which wounded three people in west St. Cloud.

Twenty-five-year-old Ali Omar also known as "Trigger Ali" is charged with three counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a gun.

Police were called to the 3000 block of St. Germain Street West just before noon on April 26th on a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses told officers that Omar had gotten into an argument with a former friend, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the man's legs.

Court records show another man and a teenager came out of an apartment unit to investigate and were struck by stray bullets.

The two adult victims were ultimately stopped by police in downtown St. Cloud as they were headed to the hospital for treatment.

Omar was charged in the shooting this week and no court dates are currently scheduled. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.