St. Cloud Man Charged After Police Chase in Cold Spring

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces felony charges after allegedly leading authorities on a chase and throwing a large amount of drugs out of the car window.

According to the complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers in Cold Spring noticed a car without taillights and an expired registration driving through town at about 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The officers activated their emergency lights but the car kept driving at a normal speed. The car continued driving after the siren was activated.

The officers say they watched as the driver drifted over the center line and fog line. As the driver turned, they ran over a curb and then pulled into a driveway. As the officers got out to approach the driver, they say he backed up quickly as if to hit the officer.

Police gave chase as the suspect began driving erratically by swerving, running red lights and even driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were called in to assist after the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Hemmingson turned onto Highway 23 and headed toward St. Cloud in the wrong lane.

Officers observed Hemmingson throwing items out the window all along the chase route.

When officers were finally able to make the stop, Hemmingson allegedly admitted he had methamphetamine on him and that he threw it out the window.

Records show officers recovered about seven grams of meth rocks from inside the vehicle and another 57 grams in baggies that had been thrown out of the window.

Hemmingson is charged with felony fleeing police and felony 1st-degree possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

