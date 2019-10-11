St. Cloud Man Arrested After Fleeing Police

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested for drug possession and for fleeing an officer on foot following a short chase Thursday night.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says at about 8:30 p.m. a deputy went to a home in the 400 block of 15th Avenue SE to serve legal documents.

The sheriff's office says 22-year-old J'Shaon Stevenson, wanted on arrest warrants for felony domestic assault by strangulation, was living at the location. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, a woman refused to answer the door, claiming no one else was inside, but deputies could clearly see a man inside the home.

With the help of the St. Cloud Police Department, the sheriff's office positively identified the man as Stevenson, and set up a perimeter around the home. Authorities say the woman tried to distract officers on the back side of the house, and Stevenson ran out the back door.

Officers followed him to the Speedway gas station at 600 Highway 10 S and found him hiding inside a dumpster. He was arrested and during a search, the sheriff's office says cash, around one gram of suspected crack cocaine, and 2.1 grams of suspected marijuana were recovered.

Stevenson was taken to the Benton County Jail where he awaits his initial court appearance.