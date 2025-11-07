ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced this year's slate of award winners.

The 2025 Innovation Awards were presented to nonprofit Career Solutions and the for-profit company ARXG by Reconomy. ARXG by Reconomy has patented self-service kiosks and mail-back solutions that promote safe, sustainable, and circular waste management.

The Employer of Choice Award was presented to Scipi Companies. The Project of the Year goes to the University of Minnesota CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud. The 2025 Leadership Award was presented to Greg Windfeldt. The Legacy Award was presented to the late Al Kremers.