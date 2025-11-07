Meet The Winners Of This Year’s St. Cloud Innovation Awards
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced this year's slate of award winners.
The 2025 Innovation Awards were presented to nonprofit Career Solutions and the for-profit company ARXG by Reconomy. ARXG by Reconomy has patented self-service kiosks and mail-back solutions that promote safe, sustainable, and circular waste management.
Get our free mobile app
The Employer of Choice Award was presented to Scipi Companies. The Project of the Year goes to the University of Minnesota CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud. The 2025 Leadership Award was presented to Greg Windfeldt. The Legacy Award was presented to the late Al Kremers.
LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night
Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!)
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz