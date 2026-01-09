ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Mayor's Office has released a statement on Friday afternoon regarding the possible presence of federal ICE agents in the community.

They say city officials have been fielding questions from the community, and there have been postings on social media in recent days.

The City has not received recent formal notifications, directives, or coordination requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding specific immigration enforcement operations in or near St. Cloud.

They acknowledge that photos, videos, and social media posts related to federal immigration enforcement have been widely shared; some of this content may be inaccurate or misleading.

The City of St. Cloud operates under a Community Policing Agreement, which was established in 2005 and revised in 2018 with input from local residents, immigration attorneys, community groups, and law enforcement representatives.

The city says its priorities are:

1. Protecting the safety and rights of all community members, including the right to exercise First Amendment freedoms peacefully.

2. Ensuring that all protest and counter-protest activity does not escalate to violence or interfere with lawful public safety operations.