More housing options are in the works on the south side of St. Cloud. St. Cloud Community Development Director, Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. The owners of the property across from Coborns on Cooper requested to extend the time period to offer Tax Increment Financing on the site. That request was granted by the State Legislature so Glaesman says there is a new window of opportunity for the group to pursue commercial development. The location is on the north side of the property along Highway 23. The southern portion of the property across from Coborns on Cooper is still expected to be multiple family housing. Glaesman says the new deadline to build extends to a number of years. He isn't sure of the exact timeline.

Housing on the South Side

Housing continues to be the key to the new developments on the south side of St. Cloud along 33rd Street South and County Road 74. Glaesman says there is interest to built more single family homes and apartment complexes. He says occupancy pre-completion on the apartment complex along County Road 74 is doing really well. Glaesman says based on the 2023 housing study there is a need for additional housing in St. Cloud and this interest is proving that.

Annex Land to Make Way for Justice Center

The City of St. Cloud will annex a portion of land just west of Modern Barnyard on the west side of the Sauk River so the new Stearns County Justice Center can be built. Glaesman says they have no involvement on the budgeting for this project but because the Justice Center needs to be in the city of St. Cloud they've been in communication with Stearns County Officials and will be ready to move forward with the annexation process when the time is right.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman, click below.