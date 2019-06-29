St. Cloud Hosts Inaugural East Side Street Fair [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud added a new event to their Granite City Days lineup this year.

The East Side Street Fair was held Saturday afternoon on East St. Germain Street.

A variety of different activities at the event included a Pantown car show, street bazaar, kids bike rodeo, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and trolley history tours with Mayor Dave Kleis.

The Granite City Days celebration will conclude on Sunday with events that include the ​​Civil Air Patrol Breakfast, StaFit 5K, and Family Fun Day.