St. Cloud Hosts Inaugural East Side Street Fair [GALLERY]
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud added a new event to their Granite City Days lineup this year.
The East Side Street Fair was held Saturday afternoon on East St. Germain Street.
A variety of different activities at the event included a Pantown car show, street bazaar, kids bike rodeo, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and trolley history tours with Mayor Dave Kleis.
The Granite City Days celebration will conclude on Sunday with events that include the Civil Air Patrol Breakfast, StaFit 5K, and Family Fun Day.