St. Cloud Honors 9/11 20th Anniversary with Remembrance Ceremony

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans gathered in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday morning to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Ceremony of Remembrance was held beside the St. Cloud Fire and Police departments and served to not only honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed on September 11th, 2001, and their families, but also police officers, firefighters, EMTs, soldiers, and other first responders and emergency personnel who continue to serve the United States each and every day.

The ceremony included the national anthem, remarks from St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Oxton, and St. Cloud Fire Battalion Chief Glen Koshiol, prayers, music, a bell-ringing ceremony, rifle salute, wreath ceremony, and taps.

9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony of Remembrance

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after