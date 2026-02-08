ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police have released more information about a homicide investigation over the weekend.

Police say the body of the woman who died was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Based on the findings from the autopsy, it was determined that the victim’s injuries were consistent with multiple stab wounds.

Get our free mobile app

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Hallie Tobler of St. Cloud.

The man in the incident has been identified as 23-year-old Dylan Tobler, from St. Cloud. Dylan and Hallie were married and were found in their locked apartment at the time of the initial call.

Read More: St Cloud police investigate Saturday night death |

Based on the investigation, it is believed that Dylan’s injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie’s injuries and death. Dylan remains at the St. Cloud Hospital in stable condition, where he is in the custody of the St. Cloud Police Department. Upon release from the hospital, Dylan will be transported to the Stearns County Jail, where he will be held for court on charges related to the homicide.

On Saturday at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of 40 Avenue South for a medical emergency.

The investigation is still active, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. Updates will be given as the investigation develops.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org