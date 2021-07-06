St. Cloud Hits 10th 90-Degree Day this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- Over the past two days we've had highs in the mid-90s here in St. Cloud.

It was officially 94 degrees Monday after hitting 95 on Sunday.

Back in June, we had eight days with high temperatures in the 90s, giving us 10 total so far this year.

St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year. We have an average of two 90-degree days in June, five in July, three in August, and one in September.

We do get a break from the heat this week with high temperatures expected to stay in the 70s.

