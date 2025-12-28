Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, December 27th
There was plenty of high school basketball action to take in on Saturday, even with the holiday break. Most of the local St. Cloud Teams were in action in both girls' and boys' basketball.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Tech 73, Anoka 65
Princeton 95, St. Cloud Apollo 81
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Holdingford 62
Orono 80, Sartell 73
Montevideo 72, Albany 62
Becker 73, St. Paul Harding 35
(Becker was led by Bryce Paumen with 27 points. Natan Weiss had 14, and Isiah Boyer chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs).
Buffalo 73, Annandale 59
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Rockford 46, St. Cloud Crush 31
Becker 68, Sartell 52
Bloomington Kennedy 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 22
Holdingford 60, St. Croix Prep 53
Annandale 58, Buffalo 56
Foley 64, St. Francis 54
Albany 72, Central Minnesota Christian 56
(The Huskies were led by Isabella Schiffler's 28 points, and Lylah Findley had 13, with Josie Dingmann putting in 10 points).
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 65, Royalton 39
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Grand Rapids-Greenway 5, Brainerd-Little Falls 0
MONDAY'S PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Litchfield vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Concordia Academy vs. Melrose
Central Minnesota Christian vs. Dassel-Cokato
Big Lake vs. Paynesville
New London-Spicer vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Sauk Centre vs. Perham
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Pine City vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Park Christian vs. Sauk Centre
Melrose vs. Concordia Academy
Big Lake vs. Fergus Falls
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. St. Cloud Crush
Sartell vs. Blake
River Lakes vs. West Fargo
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Crush vs. Blaine
River Lakes vs. Brainerd-Little Falls
Mankato West vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato vs. Simley
