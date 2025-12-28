Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, December 27th

There was plenty of high school basketball action to take in on Saturday, even with the holiday break. Most of the local St. Cloud Teams were in action in both girls' and boys' basketball.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Tech 73, Anoka 65

Princeton 95, St. Cloud Apollo 81

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Holdingford 62

Orono 80, Sartell 73

Montevideo 72, Albany 62

Becker 73, St. Paul Harding 35

(Becker was led by Bryce Paumen with 27 points. Natan Weiss had 14, and Isiah Boyer chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs).

Buffalo 73, Annandale 59

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Rockford 46, St. Cloud Crush 31

Becker 68, Sartell 52

Bloomington Kennedy 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 22

Holdingford 60, St. Croix Prep 53

Annandale 58, Buffalo 56

Foley 64, St. Francis 54

Albany 72, Central Minnesota Christian 56

(The Huskies were led by Isabella Schiffler's 28 points, and Lylah Findley had 13, with Josie Dingmann putting in 10 points).

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 65, Royalton 39

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Grand Rapids-Greenway 5, Brainerd-Little Falls 0

MONDAY'S PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Litchfield vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Concordia Academy vs. Melrose

Central Minnesota Christian vs. Dassel-Cokato

Big Lake vs. Paynesville

New London-Spicer vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Sauk Centre vs. Perham

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Pine City vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Park Christian vs. Sauk Centre

Melrose vs. Concordia Academy

Big Lake vs. Fergus Falls

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. St. Cloud Crush

Sartell vs. Blake

River Lakes vs. West Fargo

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Crush vs. Blaine

River Lakes vs. Brainerd-Little Falls

Mankato West vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato vs. Simley

