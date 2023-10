St. Cloud Has Record Rainfall on Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had record rainfall in St. Cloud on Friday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.43 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Friday. That is a record for that date breaking the old record of 1.23 inches set in 1981.

...Benton County... Foley 0.8 NNW 1.92 in 0552 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Rice 6.5 SSE 1.83 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Sartell 0.9 SE 1.81 in 0807 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Cloud 1.1 NE 1.74 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Rice 1.71 in 0700 AM 10/14 COOP Rice 0.7 ENE 1.68 in 0800 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Rice 3.6 E 1.65 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Foley 2.8 W 1.62 in 0650 AM 10/14 COCORAHS

...Stearns County... Kimball 6.5 N 2.60 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Cold Spring 0.8 W 2.55 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Cold Spring 0.9 SSE 2.49 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Cold Spring 0.4 WNW 2.45 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS St Augusta 2.1 S 2.35 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Kimball 3N 2.32 in 0600 AM 10/14 COOP Clearwater 3.2 SW 2.29 in 0800 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Belgrade 0.4 WNW 2.28 in 0900 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Avon 1.9 SSW 2.27 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Richmond 3.7 WSW 2.23 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Albany 3SSE 2.22 in 0630 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Joseph 2.5 N 2.19 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Joseph 6.9 W 2.18 in 1040 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Joseph 0.5 NW 2.17 in 0630 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Richmond 0.1 S 2.16 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Sartell 2.6 SW 2.14 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Cloud 4.1 WNW 2.00 in 0800 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Joseph 3.4 W 2.00 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS St Cloud 1.5 NW 1.99 in 0800 AM 10/14 COCORAHS St Cloud 4.3 WNW 1.93 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS St Cloud 1.89 in 0600 AM 10/14 UCOOP Saint Cloud 2.7 WNW 1.85 in 0905 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Sartell 1.3 WNW 1.80 in 0800 AM 10/14 COCORAHS 2 SE St. Stephen 1.78 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Westport 3ESE 1.71 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Saint Joseph 0.2 N 1.68 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Melrose 1.62 in 0700 AM 10/14 COOP

...Sherburne County... Big Lake 2.7 SSE 2.50 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Becker 6.2 NE 2.48 in 0929 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Elk River 0.4 NNE 2.43 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Big Lake 2.2 NW 2.37 in 0900 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Big Lake 5.0 NNW 2.32 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Big Lake 2.7 ENE 2.30 in 0956 AM 10/14 COCORAHS 5 SSW Zimmerman 2.30 in 0730 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Princeton 4.4 SE 2.25 in 1000 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Zimmerman 4.1 NNW 2.21 in 0846 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Elk River 1.6 S 2.11 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS Santiago 3E 2.02 in 0320 PM 10/14 RAWS Elk River 3.2 W 1.90 in 0700 AM 10/14 COCORAHS St Cloud 7.0 SE 1.88 in 0900 AM 10/14 COCORAHS St. Cloud AP 1.76 in 0700 AM 10/14 OFFICIAL NWS OB

We're now up to 2.57 inches of rain so far for the month of October which is 1.25 inches above normal.

For the fall months of September and October combined we're up to 5.22 inches which is .89 inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app

For the year to date, we're at 23.06 inches of precipitation which is still 1.89 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES