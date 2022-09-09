St. Cloud Had Over 3/4″ Rain on Friday

ST. CLOUD -- From some thunderstorms overnight to light rain into the afternoon St. Cloud has had just over three-quarters of an inch of rain on Friday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .78 inches of rain, as of 4:00 p.m.

Before Friday we hadn't had any rain in St. Cloud yet in the month of September and were .92 inches below normal. So, even with Friday's rain, we're still running behind for the month.

The drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday listed the tri-county area as abnormally dry, so the rain was needed.

We're also now going into another stretch of dry weather, the forecast is calling for sunny days with no rain at least into the middle of next week.