Stearns, Sherburne Counties Now Listed As ‘Abnormally Dry’
UNDATED -- There's rain in the forecast for Thursday night and we could use it.
Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 26 percent of the state is listed as abnormally dry, which is up from 20 percent a week ago. The dry area includes all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and southern Benton County.
The area of the state in a moderate drought remains at nine percent, and the area in a severe drought remains at one percent.
So far this month, St. Cloud has had no rain, which is nearly an inch below normal. However, for the year to date, we've had nearly 26 inches of precipitation, which is about 4 1/2 inches above normal.
