St. Cloud Had Nearly 1″ of Rain, 2.5″ of Snow on Halloween

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota got some much-needed rain on Halloween.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .86 of an inch of rain on Thursday. That brings us to 1.16 inches of rain for October, which is 1.45 inches below normal. For the fall months, we've now had 1.51 inches of rain, which is 4.11 inches below normal.

The record rainfall for October 31st in St. Cloud is 1.42 inches of rain which fell in 1922.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 2.5 inches of snow on Thursday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. St. Cloud averages about 1 inch snow in the month of October.

Many areas just south of St. Cloud reported between three and four inches of snow.

Snow totals from NWS;

Sandstone - 4.3"

Monticello - 4.3"

Plymouth - 4.3"

Winthrop - 4"

Maple Lake - 3.5"

Luxemburg - 3.3"

St. Cloud - 2.5"

More snow totals are expected to be added as the morning goes on.

Meanwhile, widespread beneficial rain is likely late this weekend.

