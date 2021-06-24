St. Cloud GREATER Photo Contest Offering $1,000 in Prizes

The City of St. Cloud is hosting a 2021 photo contest with $1,000 worth of prizes.

The City of St. Cloud on Wednesday announced its 2021 St. Cloud GREATER Photo Contest. "What makes St. Cloud GREATER? Show us your favorite spaces and places with YOUR photos!"

Now through September 4, 2021, digital photo entries are being accepted online for a chance at $1,000 worth of prizes. According to a press release from the city, three winners will be picked as follows:

-$500 - 1st Place

-$300 - 2nd Place

-$200 - 3rd Place

According to the list of general contest requirements, all photo submissions must feature subjects within the City of St. Cloud city limits. They should be appropriate for all ages to view. Entries must be the submitter's own work, and "high priority" will be given to submissions that "evoke positive emotion." Up to 10 entries are allowed per person. Addition general contest and specific photo requirements may be found here; entries may be disqualified if certain requirements are not met, so pay careful attention.

Contest details also include this information about future photo use:

Entries may be featured in future marketing efforts and may be displayed at the St. Cloud Public Library, St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center, St. Cloud City Hall, on the official City website and St. Cloud GREATER and City Facebook pages and in the City newsletter and St. Cloud Area Visitor's Guide.

Photos for the 2021 St. Cloud GREATER Photo Contest may be submitted here. See a list of previous winner below:

Previous Winners of St. Cloud GREATER Photo Contests