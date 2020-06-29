St. Cloud Gets Inch of Rain on Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- We picked up just over an inch of rain in St. Cloud Sunday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.04 inches.

That brings us to 2.28 inches of rain for the month, which is 1.62 inches below normal. We're also still 4.32 inches below normal for the year.

National Weather Service

Stearns County is included in a Flash Flood Watch until 10:00 a.m. Monday. There has been heavy rain just to our south.

Heavy rain is expected with localized amounts of 3 to 6 inches or more possible within the Flash Flood Watch.