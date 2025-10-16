St. Cloud area Genealogists are hosting a presentation called "What They Carried: Storytelling Through Objects”. The presentation from independent researcher Sandy Schilling-Payne will take place Tuesday October 21 at 7pm. Sandy will present online at https://scagmn.org/store. Schilling Payne will explore storytelling through the “eyes” of these treasured objects like a prayer book, items her great grandmother made, a sewing basket, a pair of socks, a gold cross and other items. Schilling-Payne's family immigrated to the United States in the late 1880s to North Dakota before relocating in Yankton, South Dakota.

German Ancestry

Sandy is a descendant of Black Sea Germans on both sides of her family — Lutherans from the Glückstal colonies and Catholics from the Kutschurgan colonies. Her interest in genealogy began in 1994, and she has since researched her German ancestors into the modern-day countries of Germany, France, Switzerland, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Russia, Canada and the United States.

Online Event

This online event will be presented live for viewing remotely or watching with others at the Stearns History Museum, 235 33rd Ave. S., St. Cloud. The program is free to SCAG members; $7 for non-members.

