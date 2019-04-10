St. Cloud Garage and Contents Destroyed in Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A garage and its contents are a total loss following a fire in St. Cloud on Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Newinski says the fire broke out in a detached garage at a home on the 2900 block of Aurora Lane around 11:50 a.m.

The owners were home at the time and no one was hurt in the fire. The flames spread to a small gardening shed in a neighboring yard, but firefighters were able to put them out quickly.

Newinski says the fire remains under investigation and there is currently no known cause or damage estimate.