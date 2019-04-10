St. Cloud Garage and Contents Destroyed in Fire

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- A garage and its contents are a total loss following a fire in St. Cloud on Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Newinski says the fire broke out in a detached garage at a home on the 2900 block of Aurora Lane around 11:50 a.m.

The owners were home at the time and no one was hurt in the fire. The flames spread to a small gardening shed in a neighboring yard, but firefighters were able to put them out quickly.

Newinski says the fire remains under investigation and there is currently no known cause or damage estimate.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: detached garage, fire, St. Cloud, st. cloud fire department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top