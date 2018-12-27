St. Cloud Fire Department Gets Grant for New Washer

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud Fire Department has received a grant that will help firefighters safely wash their gear.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division has awarded about $600,000 in grants to 73 departments across the state. Thirty departments -- including St. Cloud -- received funding for gear washers, 27 departments got funding for gear dryers, and 16 departments got funding for both.

Carcinogens are lefts behind in firefighters' turnout gear after a fire, and mechanical turnout gear washers and dryers are the most effective and efficient way to clean them.

The St. Cloud Fire Department has 71 firefighters