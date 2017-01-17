ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire department's HAZMAT team responded to a chemical reaction Tuesday around 10:43 A.M.

The incident happened at G&K Services at 1250 Kuhn Drive.

Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says the reaction was caused when a vendor accidentally combined around 425 gallons of hydroflourosilicic acid with 25 gallons of sulfuric acid in a bin.

Employees were evacuated while the fire department examined the building.