St. Cloud HAZMAT Team Responds To Chemical Reaction

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News

ST. CLOUD --  The St. Cloud Fire department's  HAZMAT team responded to a chemical reaction Tuesday around 10:43 A.M.

The incident happened at G&K Services at 1250 Kuhn Drive.

Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says the reaction was caused when a vendor accidentally combined around 425 gallons of hydroflourosilicic acid with 25 gallons of sulfuric acid in a bin.

Employees were evacuated while the fire department examined the building.

There were no injuries, and employees were allowed back inside around noon Tuesday.

