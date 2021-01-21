St. Cloud COP House Holding Clothing Giveaway Thursday, Friday

ST. CLOUD -- You can pick out some warm clothes for free Thursday or Friday.

The St. Cloud Community Outpost -- or COP House -- is distributing winter clothing like jackets, blankets, snow pants, gloves, hats and boots.

While their first day Wednesday was a success, they say they still have a large amount of donated clothing in their inventory.

If you or someone you know could use these items, you can stop by the COP House from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. either day. They are at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.

