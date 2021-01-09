St. Cloud Community Outpost Holding Winter Clothing Drive

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Community Outpost is holding a winter clothing drive next week.

New or gently used coats, snow pants, hats, gloves, scarves, boots, long underwear, socks, and blankets can be dropped off at 600 13th Street South on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The items will then be distributed during the COP House winter clothing giveaway that runs January 20th through the 22nd from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

To learn more you can contact the Community Outpost at stcloudcophouse@gmail.com.