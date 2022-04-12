St. Cloud COP House Accepting Candy Donations

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud COP House is looking for candy donations.

The COP House is partnering with the Professional Somali Women's Group to hand out candy bags to kids at the Eid al-Fitr event scheduled later this month.

Get our free mobile app

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan.

In addition to prepackaged candy, they are also accepting juice boxes and bottled water.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the COP House. They will be accepted through April 22nd when the candy bag packing event takes place.

The candy bags will be handed out around the area and also at the COP house.