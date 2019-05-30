St. Cloud Convenience Store Robber Sentenced for Hold-Up

Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed (Benton County Jail)

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for robbing a south St. Cloud convenience store.

Twenty-six-year-old Ayub Mohamed earlier pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree aggravated robbery in the hold-up of the Kwik Trip store on 23rd Street South last December.

Mohamed gets credit for 178 days already served in the county jail.

Mohamed has also pleaded guilty to robbing the Cash Wise East store and the Highway 23 East Kwik Trip just weeks before.

He'll be sentenced on those crimes in Benton County District Court next week.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: ayub mohamed, cash wise east robbery, kwik trip robbery
Categories: courts, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top