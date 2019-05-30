St. Cloud Convenience Store Robber Sentenced for Hold-Up

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for robbing a south St. Cloud convenience store.

Twenty-six-year-old Ayub Mohamed earlier pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree aggravated robbery in the hold-up of the Kwik Trip store on 23rd Street South last December.

Mohamed gets credit for 178 days already served in the county jail.

Mohamed has also pleaded guilty to robbing the Cash Wise East store and the Highway 23 East Kwik Trip just weeks before.

He'll be sentenced on those crimes in Benton County District Court next week.