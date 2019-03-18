St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Cash Wise and Kwik Trip

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to robbing two East St. Cloud stores last fall. Twenty-six-year-old Ayub Mohamed has pleaded guilty in Benton County District Court to one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated robbery for the hold up of the Cash Wise East store and the Highway 23 East Kwik Trip.

Court records show, in the Kwik Trip robbery Mohamed used a knife to rob the store on November 29th. Mohamed then told a cashier at Cash Wise he had a gun and demanded money and cigarettes on December 3rd.

According to the criminal complaints, officers were able to track footprints in the snow to an apartment building at 3 14th Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud. Witnesses who know Mohamed were shown surveillance photos and police say they confirmed he was the person in the photos.

Surveillance video also identified a Jeep vehicle believed to be involved in the Cash Wise robbery. That vehicle and a carton of cigarettes were found at the apartment building. Police learned Mohamed had been using that Jeep.

Mohamed is also believed to be the person who held up a south St. Cloud Kwik Trip just days after the Cash Wise hold up. He's due in court on that charge March 28th.

No sentencing date has been set for the Benton County crimes.