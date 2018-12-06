Benton County Charges St. Cloud Man for Store Robberies

FOLEY -- Formal charges have been filed against the man believed to have held up the Cash Wise East store and Highway 23 East Kwik Trip in St. Cloud.

Twenty-five-year-old Ayub Mohamed is charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly using a knife to rob the Kwik Trip store on November 29th. Mohamed is charged with felony 2nd-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly telling a cashier at Cash Wise he had a gun and demanding money and cigarettes on December 3rd. Mohamed is also charged with gross misdemeanor giving a false name to police.

According to the criminal complaints, officers were able to track footprints in the snow to an apartment building at 3 14th Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud. Witnesses who know Mohamed were shown surveillance photos and police say they confirmed he was the person in the photos.

Surveillance video also identified a Jeep vehicle believed to be involved in the Cash Wise robbery. That vehicle and a carton of cigarettes were found at the apartment building. Police learned Mohamed had been using that Jeep.

Mohamed is also believed to be the person who held up a south St. Cloud Kwik Trip early Sunday morning. No charges have been filed in that robbery at this time.