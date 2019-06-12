St. Cloud Store Robber Sentenced for December Hold-Ups

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing the Cash Wise East store last December and just over four years for robbing the St. Cloud Kwik Trip store at 1230 Highway 23 East.

However, a Benton County judge has ordered 26-year-old Ayub Mohamed to serve the sentences concurrently and also at the same time as his three years and nine months sentence for robbing a south St. Cloud convenience store. With credit for time already served, it means Mohamed will serve about a year-and-a-half more than the Stearns County sentence or a total of just over five years in prison.

Mohamed earlier pleaded guilty in Stearns County Court to 2nd-degree aggravated robbery in the hold-up of the Kwik Trip store on 23rd Street South last December and pleaded guilty in March to the same charges in the Benton County robberies.