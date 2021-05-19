Charges Dropped Against Man Accused in Robbery Of A Woman

ST. CLOUD -- Charges have been dropped against an Otsego man accused of trying to rob a women at gunpoint in St. Cloud.

According to court documents, the Stearns County Attorney's Office dismissed the charges against 22-year-old Vincent Tran. Tran was charged with 1st-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery.

The woman said she recognized Tran from high school. Court records show Tran called the woman by her sister's name and began asking her questions.

As she continued to walk past the group, one of the men grabbed her. She told police one of the men, a black man she did not know pointed a handgun at her while one of the other two men began rummaging through her purse.

The victim told police the men took a wallet, gift cards, credit cards, an iPhone, and $200 cash.

The following day, police were watching an SUV associated with Tran, when a man matching his description got in and began driving.

Police made a traffic stop and arrested Tran. Officers say cash and various gift cards and credit cards were found in the console.

The Stearns County Attorney's office says they dismissed the charges as the evidence that would have been submitted at trial no longer made the charges provable beyond a reasonable doubt.