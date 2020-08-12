Three Arrested in Connection To South St. Cloud Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- Three people were arrested in connection to a robbery in South St. Cloud Wednesday morning. The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. in the 300 block of 9th Avenue South.

Police say two male suspects forced their way into the home, pointed a gun at a woman sleeping and demanded money. The victim said she didn't have any, at which time the suspects took the women's cell phone and left the area in a vehicle that had a driver waiting for them.

The victim used a GPS app which located her phone in the 1500 block of 3rd Street North in St. Cloud. Police were able to find the vehicle with all three suspects inside in the area of Highway 15 and Division Street.

Arrested were 20-year-old Darius Bradford of St. Cloud, 22-year-old Cameron Lipsiea of St. Cloud and 18-year-old Jamil Muhammad of St. Cloud. Officers say weapons were also found inside the vehicle.

Bradford and Lipsiea face charges of aggravated robbery, 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree assault. Muhammad faces charges of aggravated robbery, 1st degree burglary and aiding and abetting an offender.