Man Charged in St. Cloud Robbery of a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- An Otsego man is charged with aiding and abetting aggravated robbery after a woman reported three men robbed her at gunpoint in St. Cloud.

The woman said she was walking along University Drive around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when three men approached her.

The woman said she recognized 22-year-old Vincent Tran from high school. Court records show Tran called the woman by her sister's name and began asking her questions. As she continued to walk past the group, one of the men grabbed her.

She told police one of the men, a black man she did not know pointed a handgun at her while one of the other two men began rummaging through her purse.

Get our free mobile app

The victim told police the men took a wallet, gift cards, credit cards, an iPhone, and $200 cash.

The following day, police were watching an SUV associated with Tran, when a man matching his description got in and began driving. Police made a traffic stop and arrested Tran. Officers say cash and various gift cards and credit cards were found in the console.

The status of the remaining two suspects is unknown.