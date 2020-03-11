SUV Involved in Morrison County Bar Robbery Found

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

LASTRUP -- Morrison County authorities say the vehicle involved bar robbery has been found.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says several people have been interviewed and the case remains under investigation.

On Sunday night, authorities were called to Tiny's Tavern in Lastrup for a robbery in progress.

Two male suspects entered the bar, went behind the counter and took a bag of cash before fleeing the scene.

They are described as young men about 5'4" to 5'7" tall, thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

Filed Under: morrison county, robbery, Tiny's Tavern
Categories: State/Regional News
