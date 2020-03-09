Authorities Searching For Suspects in Morrison County Bar Robbery

LASTRUP -- Morrison County authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a bar Sunday night.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says they responded to a robbery in progress at Tiny's Tavern in Lastrup around 11:30 p.m. Larsen says two male suspected entered the bar wearing dark colored bandannas over their faces, went behind the counter and took a bag of cash.

The suspects fled the bar and were picked up by a third suspect driving a small dark colored SUV with a luggage rack on top and damage to the windshield.

Larsen says the suspects are described as two young men about 5'4" to 5'7" tall, thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office 320-632-9233.

