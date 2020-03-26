St. Cloud Man Charged in Strong Arm Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man and as many as three juvenile teenagers are accused in a robbery where two 16-year-olds were punched and had their iPhones stolen.

Nineteen-year-old Roderick Hollins is charged with two felony counts of simple robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old drove to a house in the 1100 block of 12th Avenue South Tuesday to meet an acquaintance. The 16-year-old driver told police Hollins and three others came out of the house and approached the car.

Hollins is accused of forcing open the driver's door, punching the driver in the stomach, demanding their property and then taking an iPhone. Hollins is accused of then forcing open the rear door, assaulting that 16-year-old passenger and taking their phone. A second suspect also attacked the backseat passenger as Hollins allegedly yelled to one of the group to go get a gun.

The occupants of the car were able to fight off the attack and drive from the scene.

Hollins was identified by the victims and a search warrant of the home turned up the phones in a basement crawl space. The SIM cards had been removed from both phones.

