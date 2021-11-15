St. Cloud Compost Site, Yard Waste Collection Ending for Season

ST. CLOUD -- Next Monday, November 22nd will be the last day that St. Cloud city crews will be picking up the white yard waste bags.

Also, this is the last week that the St. Cloud compost site will be open for the season.

Get our free mobile app

The hours Monday and Tuesday are noon until 6:00 p.m. It will be closed on Wednesday. Thursday it is open noon until 6:00 p.m. and on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The hours on the last day on Saturday are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

galleryid="67:525082"]