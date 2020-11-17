St. Cloud Compost Site Closing, Yard Waste Collection Ending

ST. CLOUD -- The days to get your yard work done are numbered.

This is the last week the city of St. Cloud composite site will be open for the season, with the last day on Saturday.

Tuesday noon to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday closed

Thursday noon to 6:00 p.m.

Friday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday's 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Also, the city's yard waste collection will end for the season on Monday. That's the last day city crews will be picking up yard waste bags at the curb.

The forecast is calling for highs to go back up into the 40s for the next few days, which will hopefully help to melt some snow that remains on yards and leaves that still need to be cleaned up.