St. Cloud Compost Site Closed on Thursday for Veterans Day

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closed this Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

The site will reopen on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, St. Cloud's garbage, recycling, and yard waste schedules for the week will remain the same.

The Public Works front office will be closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors