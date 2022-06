ST. CLOUD -- It's a holiday weekend so you might want to consider taking the weekend off from working on your yard.

The city of St. Cloud says the compost site will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The site will reopen on Tuesday at noon.

Also, there will be no yard waste collection on Monday. Yard waste collection will resume the following Monday, June 6. All other schedules for the week will remain the same.